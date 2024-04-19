Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to questions over Aro Muric's status as number one
The Kosovan’s error during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brighton potentially cost the Clarets what would have been a huge three points in their fight against relegation.
Muric failed to control Sander Berge’s back pass, which resulted in the ball trickling under his foot and into the back of his empty net.
It came just a week after his attempted clearance had been charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the ball again ricocheting into his net. On that occasion it proved to be the decisive goal in Everton’s 1-0 win at Goodison Park.
Heading into this weekend’s crucial clash against bottom side Sheffield United, Kompany could have a dilemma on his hands over whether to pursue with Muric or bring back James Trafford.
But when asked if he has a difficult decision to make over who starts in goal, Kompany said: “No, it’s not a difficult position at all.
“I’ve had this type of season with my players where I’ve had to back them otherwise you end up with no players left on the pitch. You have to back them and you have to support them.
“It’s not an issue of talent, a lot of our players have shown in moments that they are really good players, but the consistency of it…you can’t force it. It comes with time.
“It’s the same with Aro, same with Traffs, same with so many players in our team. It’s the nature of the season we’re in.
“We can either give up or you support them and back them and you get the rewards at some point. That’s what we’ve done this season with many players.”
Trafford was also guilty of making some costly mistakes that eventually led to him being dropped back in March.
But during the keeper’s difficult spells Kompany continued to give him his backing, a trend he’s now repeating with Muric.
“In this case, it’s an easy one,” he said. “The last thing I need is any discussion about this.
“We’ve supported Traffs when he made mistakes and Aro is the same, so who plays doesn’t really matter that much. But I can understand in that position clarity can help at times.”
