Burnley boss Vincent Kompany refuses to be drawn on Everton's potential 12-point deduction

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany batted away a question about Everton potentially being hit with a points deduction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reports have emerged in The Telegraph this week that the Toffees could be docked 12 points for financial fair play charges.

According to the article, the Premier League has recommended that Everton, managed by former Clarets boss Sean Dyche, are hit with the points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disciplinary hearing began last week, with a decision anticipated later in the year.

A deduction of 12 points would see Everton drop from their current position of 16th, on seven points, to the foot of the table on -5.

Given Burnley’s lowly position in the table, sitting inside the bottom three after losing seven of their opening nine games, a points deduction for a potential relegation rival would certainly be of interest.

But when asked if Everton’s situation is something he or the club are keeping an eye on, Kompany played a straight bat.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on October 07, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has absolutely nothing to do with anything I can affect,” he said.

The Clarets will be reunited with Dyche on Wednesday night when they make the trip to Goodison Park for their Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

It will be the first time Burnley have faced their old boss following his sacking in April 2022.

Everton will use the occasion to pay tribute to Bill Kenwright in their first home fixture following the sad death of the club’s chairman.