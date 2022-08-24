Burnley boss Vincent Kompany priced out of deal for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was again linked with the Clarets on Sunday in the National media, and on Monday it was suggested by Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri that a 2.5m euros offer has been turned down by the Ligue 2 club, who want more than double that amount.

Mikautadze spent the last two seasons on loan with RFC Seraing in the Belgian First Division B, but has started this campaign well back in France with two goals and three assists.

Vincent Kompany would ideally like to add to his options in that area, with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes his only recognised senior strikers, although he feels summer signing Scott Twine - currently working his way back to full fitness after injury - could also play in that position.

Seraing's Georges Mikautadze reacts during a soccer match between KV Oostende and RFC Seraing, Saturday 02 April 2022 in Oostende, on day 33 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

But he said after Tuesday night’s 1-0 EFL Cup win at Shrewsbury when asked specifically about Mikautadze: “It is a difficult one, there are some players that are out of our range financially.

“For us it is a player who is probably out of our range.”

With the transfer window closing next Thursday, it remains to be seen whether the club stick or twist in the market.

Kompany has previously spoken about the flexibility of some of his players, particularly wide men Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella and Darko Churlinov, who can play across the front positions, and as he said after last Tuesday’s draw at home to Hull City: “A big part for us depends on the fitness of players, but we are not in a position where we can afford to store players.

“We have got to make sure we are really smart in how we do things, and that might be a bit more versatility in players who can play one or two positions, just because we cannot afford to spend and leave players on the bench doing nothing.