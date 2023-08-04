Burnley boss Vincent Kompany outlines preparation for Manchester City opener with one friendly still to go

The Clarets begin their top flight campaign next Friday when his former side travel to Turf Moor.

But Kompany’s side must navigate their final friendly first, with an encounter against Mainz on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm UK time) first up on the agenda.

“I don’t think you can play the game too early,” he told Sky Sports when asked about his side’s opener against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“We have a friendly game first that I want to get out of the way and make sure we approach it in the right way.

“We’ll be thinking about the game next Monday when we come back in, that’s when we’ll start preparing the game and like every game, see if there’s a way to win this game, that’s our main concern. But we’re still doing pre-season now.”

Burnley couldn’t have been handed a tougher opener against the reigning champions and last season’s treble winners – but Kompany insists he wouldn’t have it any other way.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, shakes hands with Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, after the team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I’ve said it before, if I had a choice I’d play every week of every month of every year against a team of the level of Man City, that’s the best way to improve,” the Belgian added.

“You won’t get them all right, it’s impossible given the level of quality – especially with it being the best team in world football. But that’s the best challenge, so I wouldn’t want it any different. I’d play this game every week.”

It’s been a busy window so far for both Burnley and Man City, with some surprising names departing the Etihad Stadium following their long-overdue Champions League win.

But despite it being his former club, Kompany isn’t focussed on what his old side are up to in the transfer market.

“I don’t know, you can ask me as many questions as you want about City,” he said with a smile.

“The club is absolutely in my heart and the fans have got a special place for me, but I’ve been focused on the squad of Burnley which is 25 miles further north. That’s the squad we’ve got to get right.