Vincent Kompany is happy with the competition Burnley have for the goalkeeper’s number one shirt.

Summer signing James Trafford was thrown straight in for his Clarets debut on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The 20-year-old was preferred to last season’s number one Arijanet Muric, who had to settle for a spot on the bench during the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

It was a big moment for the England Under-21 international – not only did his debut come against his former side, it was also the first time he had played in the top flight having only previously played in League One at senior level, during loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Addressing the disappointment Muric might have felt losing out on the opening weekend, Kompany said the Kosovan stopper has handled the situation well.

“It’s not a big conversation for us. It’s part of the culture,” Kompany said.

“Both have handled it really well, but it’s not been a big deal, it’s not been a big conversation.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The main thing for me is to have that genuine competition in all positions, including the goalkeeping position.

“With that in mind, that’s the situation we wanted to create.”

Trafford wasn’t the only new goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor this summer, with Lawrence Vigouroux also making the move from last season's League Two champions Leyton Orient.