Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes intriguing Wilson Odobert observation after positional tweak
The 19-year-old has largely been deployed on the left wing since arriving at Turf Moor from Troyes during the summer.
But against Bournemouth last weekend, with Zeki Amdouni dropping down to the bench, Kompany opted to start the Frenchman in a number 10 role.
The switch paid dividends, with Odobert becoming much more influential in the game, creating chances as a result and getting opportunities himself.
Kompany was already excited about Odobert’s potential, but he believes the ability to play in different positions will be a real string to his bow.
“He’s just a player with such a bright future ahead of him,” he said.
“It’s funny how he actually benefited from an injury to another of our star players, Luca Koleosho.
“But he’s clocking games in the Premier League, he’s responsible with his defensive duties, he’s able to play in different positions now, out wide and centrally. He’s able to beat people, outside and centrally.
“He’s got a goal in him and an assist in him as well, so he’s a very positive player for us this season.
“That’s also been an aspect of this season. Many teams have had to face this, we’re not the only one, but we’ve lost quite a few of our positive players, whether it’s [Lyle] Foster, [Jordan] Beyer, Koleosho…
“That would have helped us at this point. The guys who played against Bournemouth did as well as they could, it’s just in those moments where we need to finish our chances off. We’re not there yet, but it’s what needs to happen.”