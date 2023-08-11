Burnley boss Vincent Kompany issues Manuel Benson fitness update ahead of Manchester City opener

The 26-year-old missed all eight of Burnley’s friendly games with what Kompany has described as a “niggle”.
While the Burnley boss hasn’t put an exact timeline on Benson’s return, he doesn’t envisage it being a lengthy absence.
“He’s been good,” Kompany said during Thursday’s press conference.
“He’s been unfortunate to pick up a little niggle along the way, but it’s either tomorrow or the weeks after he will be ready, so no major concerns.”
The wide man scored 13 goals last season as the Clarets claimed the Championship title. This included the unforgettable winner at Ewood Park which secured the league title back in April.
Benson made 37 appearances in total last season after making the move to Turf Moor from Royal Antwerp last summer.
Discussing Benson’s importance to the team, Kompany added: “For those that followed us last year he’s been a game changer for us. Goals are difficult to find, scoring from low xG positions, all that data talk…
“But he’s a player that can change the game, whether he does it in 90 minutes or if he does it in 30 minutes, this type of player you have to cherish so it was important for us to keep him at Burnley.”
Kompany was speaking ahead of tonight’s season opener, where the Clarets make their return to the Premier League with the toughest fixture possible - his former side Manchester City.
“You’re facing the treble winners, let’s put that into context. It’s cliche but everything has to be perfect,” he said.
“It goes from how we start the game to how we finish the game, a lot of things have to happen for us.
“We’re not looking too far back, we’re just doing what we’ve done always, which is focus on winning this game.”
Both Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi are expected to miss out, while Josh Cullen is a doubt after missing the recent friendlies.