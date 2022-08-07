Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hoping to add to squad before Watford game

So far this transfer window, Kompany has brought 10 players through the door, the latest of which being Royal Antwerp wideman Manuel Benson on Thursday, the 25-year-old coming off the bench at half-time to make an immediate impact against Luton on Saturday.

However, having seen 13 senior professionals depart, Kompany would like to see those bodies replaced, especially with Ashley Westwood having been out since April with a fracture/dislocation to his ankle, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson hasn’t played since January after appendicitis and a badly torn calf muscle.

Jay Rodriguez has missed the first two games with an injury, while Scott Twine sat out the draw with Luton.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Matt Lowton has now completed his three-match suspension, carried over from the end of last season – although, in effect he appears to be third-choice right back behind Connor Roberts and Vitinho.

Asked by Burnley Express Sport if the draw with the Hatters showed where the Clarets need to add, Kompany said: "Step by step, one thing I won't do – it would be dangerous for the club – we think we've done some good business, sold for a lot of money, with all the debt we had to deal with, made careful steps, and you can already see we've done a couple of good transfers, and I want to keep that going.

"If you bring in people, they've got to be the same standard as Maatsen, Benson, Vitinho, Taylor (Harwood-Bellis), but nothing desperate.

"It will happen, what I have noticed is there are plenty of players wanting to come, so it's not a problem to attract any.”

As to whether a striker was a priority, he added: "It depends on the timing of these injuries, if they come back quickly, maybe you don't need to, but soon enough there will be a week with three games in six days, and I'm an optimist, but we'll need more people to be ready to help us in these moments.

"But we'll see, and Dara (Costelloe) can play there as well, so it's another option.”

But squad depth is something Kompany is eager to address, in terms of numbers, and for that in-house competition: “We know that and it is not a secret.

"The main thing for me is keeping the team competitive, and so we look at each position across the board and we want two people to generally compete for these spots.

"We might not have the superstars that can make the difference on their own, but if we keep that balance then we will be set for this season.

"But we are not there."