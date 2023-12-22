Burnley boss Vincent Kompany expresses sympathy for Steve Cooper following Nottingham Forest sacking

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has expressed sympathy for Steve Cooper following his sacking at Nottingham Forest.

The Welshman was relieved of his duties earlier this week after winning just one of his last 13 games, leaving Forest 17th and five points above the relegation zone.

Cooper was swiftly replaced by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Despite Forest’s poor form, Cooper is still held in the highest regard by the club’s fans having led the club back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Kompany, an outspoken critic of football’s hire and fire mentality, expects Cooper to bounce back quickly.

“I guess no-one can hold onto a job for life, that’s not the point, but I’m always in the manager’s union. I’m not going to make any distinction in this one,” he said.

“I believe in consistency, I believe in setting out a vision and shared responsibility. But I have no doubt with the quality of manager he will be in a job very soon, because someone else will not have the consistency.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (L) shakes hands with Nottingham Forest's Welsh manager Steve Cooper (R) ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on September 18, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve seen the work he has done in the Championship and I had the chance to speak to him as well the year before we got promoted.

“I was asked who are the people I spoke to, was it Pep [Guardiola]? I told you I called the people who were in that position before and he was one of the managers I spoke to before I started in the Championship.