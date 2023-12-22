Burnley boss Vincent Kompany expresses sympathy for Steve Cooper following Nottingham Forest sacking
The Welshman was relieved of his duties earlier this week after winning just one of his last 13 games, leaving Forest 17th and five points above the relegation zone.
Cooper was swiftly replaced by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Despite Forest’s poor form, Cooper is still held in the highest regard by the club’s fans having led the club back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.
Kompany, an outspoken critic of football’s hire and fire mentality, expects Cooper to bounce back quickly.
“I guess no-one can hold onto a job for life, that’s not the point, but I’m always in the manager’s union. I’m not going to make any distinction in this one,” he said.
“I believe in consistency, I believe in setting out a vision and shared responsibility. But I have no doubt with the quality of manager he will be in a job very soon, because someone else will not have the consistency.
“I’ve seen the work he has done in the Championship and I had the chance to speak to him as well the year before we got promoted.
“I was asked who are the people I spoke to, was it Pep [Guardiola]? I told you I called the people who were in that position before and he was one of the managers I spoke to before I started in the Championship.
“His advice was very valuable, so I wish him well and all the best for the future. I have no doubt he will find the right job again.”