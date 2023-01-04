The 23-year-old has yet to start a game for the Clarets, having made just six appearances from the bench, and has been named in just one matchday squad since the Championship's resumption following the World Cup break.

The Bees do have the option to recall the Turkish international, who netted a dramatic stoppage time winner at home to Rotherham United at the start of November, though the ex-Sparta Rotterdam forward would be ineligible to play for a third club.

Dervisoglu featured for his parent club on the opening day of the season, replacing Yoane Wissa in the 83rd minute as Thomas Frank's side held Leicester City to a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Burnley's Halil Dervisoglu The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

A potential ban for star striker Ivan Toney might also come into consideration, especially given that Dervisoglu has slipped beneath leading scorer Jay Rodriguez and East Lancashire derby hero Ashley Barnes in the pecking order.

Kompany said: "In this moment it is important to state that he is doing everything right, he is working hard. For one reason or another our choices have been different. But the situation is not easy for him.

"He will have the time to look into it and Brentford will have the time to look into it but otherwise, if nothing changes, we are extremely happy to have him with us.

"You have seen his quality in the moment when he scored against Rotherham and that is not an accident, he has this in his game and we just need to find a moment to put him on so he can show his best but there is a lot of competition at the moment."

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Sam Surridge of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Championship leaders, who are now five points clear of rivals Sheffield United following a 2-1 win over Swansea City, might also look to add to their firepower in the transfer window, with Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge the latest name to surface.

Burnley have also been credited with an interest for Brighton's Deniz Undav and Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, but Kompany insists that there is nothing to report on just yet.

"Specifically, no," he told the Burnley Express. "There's nothing that close yet. If we find the right players we will look to improve, but it's important to take into account the bigger picture as well.

