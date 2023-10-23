Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses adversity, resilience & harsh lessons following worrying start to the season

Vincent Kompany insists he won’t “hide away” from the tough position Burnley find themselves in.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets slumped to their seventh defeat from their opening nine games on Saturday with a miserable 3-0 loss at the hands of Brentford.

It leaves Kompany’s men languishing in the bottom three on just four points.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if his side has the resilience to respond, Kompany said: “Personally I have a very strong feeling about these types of moments. They define you as a human being. Not just in football, but life in general.

“You’re at your highest high and you get success and you get everything going for you, can you still be humble? Can you still work hard? Can you still be together?

“When you’re having a tough time, and I’m not saying we’re at the lowest low but it’s a tough game, it’s a tough day for us, can we still be resilient? Can we still be together? Can you do what is right for the team and face the truth, which is something that is really important to me.

“It’s nothing I would ever hide away from because during my entire career and my life these have been the most valuable moments.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Burnley FC at Gtech Community Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone through it last season, so this team doesn’t have – since I’ve been there at least – a journey that starts with the Premier League.

“We were in the Championship going through so many moments, so it’s proven already, the resilience in this team but it’s a different level and we’ve got to level up.”

Kompany had previously claimed his side were heading in the right direction despite their tough start to the campaign.

When asked if the Brentford defeat was a step back or merely a blip, Kompany said: “I guess we’ll find out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a little bit difficult to put it in that type of context right now but it’s part of the things you have to face. When it happens, you have to learn from it and get more from it more than just ‘we lost here and we’re disappointed’. No, you have to get more out of these things.