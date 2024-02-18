Burnley boss Vincent Kompany comments on watching from the stands during Arsenal defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets boss had to watch on from the terraces as his side were thrashed 5-0 by the Gunners on Saturday.

Kompany was banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season during last week’s defeat to Liverpool.

Craig Bellamy manned the dugout in his place, while set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo was also active speaking to the fourth official.

Kompany certainly didn’t enjoy the experience of watching on from the stand and rues not being there to help his team.

When asked what it was like watching on from the stands, Kompany told Sky Sports: “It was horrible! Horrible.

“My goal is always to be there with the players, in tough times even more. I’d rather be there with the team, even on a tough day.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“We felt like we were building towards a positive and that we could turn a corner. Other people will doubt us but it’s important to stay on our course and be ready for the next game.”

Kompany will be back in the dugout when Burnley make the trip to Selhurst Park next week to face Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen who his counterpart will be given the continued uncertainty over Roy Hodgson’s future.

Austrian Oliver Glasner has seemingly been lined up as a replacement but Hodgson was rushed to hospital last week after falling ill during a training session.