Burnley boss Vincent Kompany comments on watching from the stands during Arsenal defeat
The Clarets boss had to watch on from the terraces as his side were thrashed 5-0 by the Gunners on Saturday.
Kompany was banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season during last week’s defeat to Liverpool.
Craig Bellamy manned the dugout in his place, while set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo was also active speaking to the fourth official.
Kompany certainly didn’t enjoy the experience of watching on from the stand and rues not being there to help his team.
When asked what it was like watching on from the stands, Kompany told Sky Sports: “It was horrible! Horrible.
“My goal is always to be there with the players, in tough times even more. I’d rather be there with the team, even on a tough day.
“We felt like we were building towards a positive and that we could turn a corner. Other people will doubt us but it’s important to stay on our course and be ready for the next game.”
Kompany will be back in the dugout when Burnley make the trip to Selhurst Park next week to face Crystal Palace.
It remains to be seen who his counterpart will be given the continued uncertainty over Roy Hodgson’s future.
Austrian Oliver Glasner has seemingly been lined up as a replacement but Hodgson was rushed to hospital last week after falling ill during a training session.
As yet, no official announcement has been made by the club.