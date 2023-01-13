The Burnley boss has been given the impression that the interest shown in certain individuals during the window has been reciprocated as the club looks to bolster its numbers.

December’s SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month has identified the need to replenish his squad, with the departures of Ashley Westwood, Matt Lowton and Kevin Long leaving a gaping hole in his group, while star man Taylor Harwood-Bellis faces two months out with injury.

Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England.

"It's always good to know that we have the feeling that players want to come, so I don't think we're in a position now where we're too worried about not being able to bring in the right amount of talent,” he said.

Sint-Truiden defender Ameen Al-Dakhil is said to be on the verge of completing a long-term deal at Turf Moor.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped once for the Belgium Under-21s, and has contributed to five clean sheets in 16 Belgian Pro League appearances, could be announced as the club’s first January addition in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Kompany is also expected to continue his pursuit of Swansea City outcast Michael Obafemi, after seeing a couple of bids for the Republic of Ireland international knocked back.

The 36-year-old ex-Belgium international continued: “We have to make sure that everything fits with the group we have now because the lads we have in the building have done extremely well so far.

"If anything, we want to elevate them and make them better.

“It has to fit with the financial constraints and the good governance that we want to keep in place.