Burnley's home form better than Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid

Burnley own one of the best home records in Europe — bettering the form of some of the most esteemed clubs on the planet.

Vincent Kompany’s Championship leaders have won seven league games on the bounce at Turf Moor, after winning just a third of their first six of the season, and didn’t suffer a home defeat during the first half of the campaign.

Their form over the last six fixtures is one of the best on the continent, emulating that of certain superpowers in Ligue 1 and Serie A, while eclipsing other big-hitters in the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

Only 11 teams across Europe’s top five divisions remain unbeaten on home turf this term, and just five top tier sides boast a perfect home record from the past half-a-dozen matches.

Burnley, meanwhile, are just one of eight teams from the top two divisions across England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France to have collected 100 per cent of the 18 points available to them during that window.

There’s no stopping the Clarets at the minute, but where would they rank in our very own European Super League?

Burnley's Manuel Benson celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates

RENNES Stadium: Roazhon Park. Played: 6. Won: 6. Drawn: 0. Lost: 0. Goals For: 18. Goals Against: 4. Goal Difference: +14. Points: 18.

RB LEIPZIG Stadium: Red Bull Arena. Played: 6. Won: 6. Drawn: 0. Lost: 0. Goals For: 17. Goals Against: 3. Goal Difference: +14. Points: 18.

CELTIC Stadium: Celtic Park. Played: 6. Won: 6. Drawn: 0. Lost: 0. Goals For: 20. Goals Against: 6. Goal Difference: +14. Points: 18.