Burnley boss Scott Parker on what needs to be addressed 'first and foremost' at start of Championship season

Ensuring there is no hangover from last season will be one of Scott Parker’s first tasks at the start of the new season.

Guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League will be the overriding objective for Parker following his instalment as Vincent Kompany’s replacement.

But before the 43-year-old can even think that far ahead, the new Clarets boss knows he’s going to have to implement a winning attitude among his squad.

Despite storming to the Championship title with 101 points the last time Burnley lined up in the second tier, it was an altogether different story last season as Kompany’s men won just five league games.

Having been accustomed to losing on a fairly regular basis, Parker wants to ensure that habit is removed as quickly as possible.

When asked about Burnley’s favourite tag during an interview with talkSPORT, Parker said: “I don’t know the other way, I suppose.

“I’ve been in the Championship twice, one with a Fulham team that had just been relegated and the expectation was we had to get promoted and we managed to do that.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The next job was Bournemouth, a team that had been in the Championship for a second season and that was more of a challenge and difference in terms of expectation, perhaps not as much pressure as Fulham was.

“The challenge here, we all understand there are certain clubs, us included along with others that have just been relegated, we’ll be favourites for promotion.

“But what I do know is that it will never be as easy as that, there are 24 teams in the division and arguably at least half of them will be expecting to be in and around it.

“The challenge the Championship brings, it’s relentless and there’s a certain thing you need to have.

“A team that’s just been relegated, it’s a team that hasn’t won many games as such and changing that mentality and that culture all of a sudden into a winning one is something that needs to be addressed first and foremost.

“While a lot of teams in this league, us included, the talent is there – and I can speak for that from previous teams. The main challenge is trying to develop something where you understand what this division brings and what you need to bring.

“There are certain times in this division where you need to bring something that is completely different than pure talent. In certain moments you have to have a core foundation about you and something you stand by as a team and individuals that means you get the job done.”