Burnley boss Scott Parker on 'aggressive' Sheffield Wednesday test, Hillsborough crowd and international break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley boss Scott Parker is expecting a “physical” test against an aggressive Sheffield Wednesday outfit today.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets make the trip to Hillsborough this afternoon (3pm kick-off) following their return to action from the international break.

Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw to Lancashire rivals Preston North End in their last outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, Burnley sit third in the table, just one point adrift of the table toppers, while Wednesday are currently in 15th after beating Coventry City late on in their last outing.

“They’ve got some good results,” Parker said.

“They’ve changed the way they play from the start of the season, they’re an aggressive team and a physical team as well. We’re going to a stadium where the fans get right behind them.

“They’ve had some good results and like I always say, every game in this division is tough but we go there trying to assert ourselves, we keep working on what we need to improve on and we will go there and hopefully show our quality which will give us the best opportunity to get the three points.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

While the break has given Parker the opportunity to spend more time on the training pitch, he’s also been limited by the players he can call upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he enjoys international breaks, Parker said: “Partly, yes. You get some good time with the team, but there’s also some players that disappear so you’re restricted a little bit in terms of the numbers.

“I enjoy it at the point where we are, because the amount of time you get with the boys in terms of getting some good work in is very good.

“The caveat of that is the boys that go away and only come back with two days or one day preparation before a game.

“You get time, you get a lot of time with the players that are here, which has been vital for us in terms of getting some good work in and some detailed work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course it’s interrupted a little bit because that work you’re putting in, there’s 10 or so players that are away that you’re going to have to replicate it with or catch them up.

“The analogy you could probably use is you’re off school for a little bit, your parents decide to take you away on holiday and you have to come back and catch up with the work a little bit. It’s probably a little bit similar here.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s the way it is.”