Burnley boss Scott Parker keen to play down 'statement' talk after beating both Sheffield United and Leeds United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets reduced the gap at the top of the table to just one point on Boxing Day with a superb 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming.
It means that, at the halfway stage, no other side in the division has lost as few games as Parker’s men – who have only been beaten twice in 23 outings.
Burnley also boast the best away record in the Championship and also remain unbeaten at Turf Moor, setting up an exciting second half of the season.
Despite being delighted with his side’s victory in South Yorkshire, Parker was keen not to go overboard and make any grandiose statements.
When asked about the significance of beating both of their promotion rivals, Sheffield United and Leeds, on their own turf, Parker said: “It can be key, but there’s still so far to go.
“If I was sitting here after a loss or a draw, I’d still be saying the same things. This isn’t going to decide anything this result, there’s still loads and loads of work to be done.
“We need to stay focused, keep grinding out results and keep improving like we are. I still see loads of improvement in this team, I still see facets of this team where we can be so much better and that’s a real positive for me.”
Burnley also boast the best defensive record in all of the EFL, having shipped just nine goals so far this term.
Fresh off the back of Burnley’s 14th clean sheet of the campaign, Parker added: “We always reference the clean sheets. The back four and Traff [James Trafford] will of course take large credit for that, but fundamentally this team has got some core principles.
“Every single player, whether you’re a sub coming on or a starter, they all have a real understanding of what is needed to defend and be a unit.
“It’s proving very difficult for the opposition.”
