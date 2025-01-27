Burnley boss Scott Parker has no intention of playing down significance of Leeds United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has no intention of playing down the significance of Burnley’s top-of-the-table clash against Leeds United.

The Clarets will be looking to inflict a major dent in Leeds’ promotion hopes while boosting their own with a victory at Turf Moor tonight.

While many managers might look to downplay the importance of a one-off game, Parker opted not to take such an approach.

“Big game for us. Big game for both teams, really,” he said.

“I think we all understand the magnitude of this game on Monday. Two teams that have done very, very well up to this point of the year.

“We're playing against a really exciting team in terms of the way they play. A team that's been together now for probably 18 months with not massive, massive changes. Albeit they've of course sold some players, but they've got some real quality in their team. Players that they've kept as well.

“We experienced that when we played against them early on in the season. I'm sure Daniel will be saying the same about us. He understands the problems we can cause them.

“It's got the ingredients to be a very good game. I think it will be defined on the fine margins.”

When asked if that backs-against-the-wall display has stood his side in good stead this year, Parker added: “I think it has, yeah. But I think we're now a much better unit. We're a much, much better team as a group.

“How we perform now in terms of the way we play, I think we're a much better team than we were then.

“I think it's fair to say on that day what got us that result was exactly what you're talking about; a resilience, an understanding. We took our moment when our moment came and we then showed a real resilience to hold onto that.

“I think you've probably seen that for large parts this year. There's a common theme there. We need to maintain that for sure.

“We always need to bring that to every game. There’s no doubt that, in our moments on Monday night, we're going to need to dig where we need to dig and then show our quality and all the bits we've been improving on to try and get the upper hand.”