Burnley boss Scott Parker explains decision to leave out Hannibal for Preston North End FA Cup tie

Scott Parker has explained his decision to leave Hannibal out of Burnley’s squad for today’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End.
It was only a fortnight ago that Burnley made the trip to Deepdale to play out a goalless draw in Championship action.

On that day, the fixture was overshadowed by an allegation of racist abuse, reported by Hannibal to referee Andrew Kitchen against Preston’s Milutin Osmajic.

Osmajic disputes the claims and an FA investigation is ongoing.

While Paul Heckingbottom has opted to start Osmajic in his starting XI, Parker has decided to protect Hannibal and take him out of the firing line altogether.

Explaining his decision to leave Hannibal out, Parker told BBC Sport: “As I said earlier in the week in the press conference, fundamentally I need to protect Hannibal and making sure of the right decision.

"It has been a tough decision and we come here a bit weakened today because Hannibal is a vitally important member of this squad, but felt it was the best decision for Hannibal.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley after an incident between Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t want to put him in a situation here, so we have made the decision for the best for Hannibal. That is why he is not in the matchday squad.”

When asked if the decision was Parker’s decision alone or a result of a conversation with Hannibal, the Clarets boss added: “It was mainly my decision. Hannibal was selectable today but he is a young boy that experienced something here only a few weeks ago and I just made that decision to keep him out of here and we have another game on Tuesday.”

