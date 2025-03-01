Burnley team news for Preston North End FA Cup tie as Scott Parker makes Hannibal decision
The Clarets return to Deepdale just a fortnight on from their 0-0 draw against Paul Heckingbottom’s side in league action.
During the game, Hannibal alleged he had been the target of a racist comment from Preston’s Milutin Osmajic. He reported it straight away to referee Andrew Kitchen and an FA investigation is ongoing.
In a statement after the game, Preston said Osmajic disputes the claims.
While Osmajic starts for Preston, Scott Parker has opted to leave Hannibal out of his squad completely.
Burnley make nine changes in total from their 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, with Maxime Esteve and Lucas Pires the only two to keep their places.
The likes of Vaclav Hladky, Joe Worrall, Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey, Manuel Benson and Luca Koleosho all came into the starting XI.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined alongside Bashir Humphreys, who is set for a spell out with a quad injury.
As for Preston, they make four changes from their 2-1 defeat to Coventry City last weekend.
TEAMS
Preston: Woodman, Kesler-Hayden, Lindsay, Gibson, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Thordarson, Brady, Keane, Osmajic
Subs: Cornell, Hughes, Bauer, Tarry, Meghoma, Carroll, Greenwood, Riis, Evans
Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Shelvey, Brownhill, Sarmiento, Benson, Koleosho, Foster
Subs: Green, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Laurent, Banel, Edwards, Redmond, Flemming, Barnes
Referee: John Brooks
