Burnley boss Scott Parker discovers fate in Championship's manager of the month award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets chief was shortlisted for the EFL gong after overseeing his side to two wins and a draw from his three games last month.
Burnley continued their strong start to the season with an impressive 1-0 win away to promotion rivals Leeds United, before following it up with a dramatic comeback victory against Portsmouth.
Parker’s side then ended the month unbeaten after being held to a goalless draw against Oxford United.
However, the judging panel, which consisted of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, opted to overlook Parker in favour of Blades boss Wilder.
The South Yorkshire outfit picked up 10 points in September, having played a game extra than the Clarets.
Blackburn Rovers’ John Eustace, who also claimed seven points last month, and Plymouth Argyle’s Wayne Rooney, who won two games in September, were also nominated.
Norwich City winger Borja Sainz was victorious in the Championship’s player of the month category after scoring four times in three games.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Danny Batth (Blackburn) and Alex Mowatt (West Brom) were also shortlisted.
In League One, experienced manager Steve Bruce – now at Blackpool – won the manager of the month award, while Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku won in the player category.
Port Vale number one Darren Moore took the manager gong in League Two, while the player award went to Gillingham’s Glenn Morris.