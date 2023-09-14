News you can trust since 1877
Burnley-born ex-England goalkeeper honoured on night of celebration of Lancashire's football legends

Burnley’s Rachel Brown-Finnis was among a group of legendary names from our county to be honoured during a night of celebration by the Lancashire FA.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
The Lancs FA have named their suites at their Leyland base to those who have contributed to the region’s rich footballing tapestry over the years.

Brown-Finnis, a former England goalkeeper, attended the celebration of Lancashire’s football heritage at the County Ground last week.

Ex-England partially sighted player Steve Daley, and family members and contacts of Sir Tom Finney, Jimmy Armfield, Nat Lofthouse, Bob Crompton and Pete Sturgess were also among those in attendance alongside other special guests.

Brown-Finnis, 43, stepped away from the professional game eight years ago and now works in broadcasting.

The former Everton and Liverpool goalkeeper has recently returned from Australia where she worked at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as part of the BBC’s coverage of the tournament.

The Burnley-born player spoke about how she struggles to comprehend the impact in the women’s game.

Brown-Finnis pictured attending the Lancashire FA's night of celebration at its Leyland headquarters. Picture: Lancashire FABrown-Finnis pictured attending the Lancashire FA's night of celebration at its Leyland headquarters. Picture: Lancashire FA
She said: “It’s quite a lot to take in really and it’s not until you get off that treadmill at the end of your career and you start to reflect a little bit on what you’ve actually achieved.

“To still be involved in football and have the chance for that to be recognised tonight helps put that reflective piece into perspective really.

“I never really saw it as something monumental, I was just a little girl who absolutely loved playing football and I’m still now that little girl in a very much older body who still loves football first and foremost.

“So, for that to positively impact people is all I’d ever want.”

On the night Lancashire FA CEO, Simon Gerrard, and chief communications officer, Helen Summers, led a Q&A session featuring all the guests where they shared stories and memories of their loved ones, including thoughts on their legacy.

The rooms at Lancashire FA’s County Ground are named after those important figures who contributed to Lancashire’s rich football tapestry (including Lily Parr, former Dick, Kerr Ladies footballer) or who currently hold key roles in the game.

