Burnley Belvedere Football Club receives government funding to improve facilities

Burnley Belvedere Football Club is to receive £9,143 investment from the Government to update its facilities.

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:10 BST

The money is part of the government’s latest allocations of a £300m. UK wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches – making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.

Burnley Belvedere FC, formed in 1881, play their home games in the Lancashire Amateur League at Holden Road, Reedley.

Burnley Belvedere Football ClubBurnley Belvedere Football Club
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “Grassroots facilities are essential for nurturing future sporting talent and encouraging people to get active which benefits their physical and mental wellbeing.

“That is why I welcome the funding from the government which will see Burnley Belvedere benefit from £9,143 to improve our local sports facilities and help more people access them.

“Helping people get active is key to delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority to cut NHS waiting lists by encouraging people to live healthier lives and become more engaged in sport.”

