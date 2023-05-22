The money is part of the government’s latest allocations of a £300m. UK wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches – making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.

Burnley Belvedere FC, formed in 1881, play their home games in the Lancashire Amateur League at Holden Road, Reedley.

Burnley Belvedere Football Club

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “Grassroots facilities are essential for nurturing future sporting talent and encouraging people to get active which benefits their physical and mental wellbeing.

“That is why I welcome the funding from the government which will see Burnley Belvedere benefit from £9,143 to improve our local sports facilities and help more people access them.

