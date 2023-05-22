Stevenson is a former Green Beret Royal Marines commando who lost both of his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2009.

Now taking a second bite at the rowing cherry, having tried the sport after the Invictus Games in 2012, Stevenson will make his international debut this week. He’ll partner two-time Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Rowles at the European Championships, staged at Slovenia’s Lake Bled from May 25th to 28th.

Stevenson said: “It’s super motivational, training every day with Lauren who has won everything there is to win in the sport.

Gregg Stevenson and Lauren Rowles

“To learn from her and get her advice, as well as from the coaches, has been brilliant.”

Rowles won back-to-back Paralympic titles with Laurence Whiteley at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, as well as a world title in 2019. She’s aiming to become the first British rower to win three Paralympic titles at Paris 2024.

Rowles said: “There’s always some level of apprehension when you start racing with somebody new and a process of learning what makes them tick.

“It’s been a really fun time with Gregg, he brings such energy and there’s a level of resilience in him that I’ve never encountered in anyone else.

“He turns up to every session motivated and willing to learn in a way I’ve never seen in anyone I’ve trained with on this team and it motivates me to be better.

“I’ve got no questions about his ability to make the boat go faster than ever before.”

Rowles and Stevenson will be favourites to win gold at the Europeans. Britain finished top of the medal table at the event in 2022, winning ten medals and six golds.

Greg added: “We want to win and as a squad, we’re used to winning. Things have to go well and we have to perform to do that. We’re a new crew, so we’ve got to be realistic.”

