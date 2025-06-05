Burnley assistant Jonathan Hill discusses his relationship with Scott Parker and his move to Turf Moor

One man who doesn’t get much of the limelight at Burnley is Scott Parker’s trusted right-hand man Jonathan Hill.

Hill, who was educated in Lancaster, first got to know Parker during his time working at Tottenham, when the Clarets boss was taking his first steps in the coaching game with Spurs’ academy. Since then, they’ve been inseparable.

The partnership is one that certainly works, with the pair toasting a third Championship promotion this season after the Clarets finished in second place on 100 points.

“I’ve worked with Scott for around seven or eight years now, starting initially with Spurs, then moving to Fulham when he became the manager,” Hill told Burnley’s official matchday programme.

“We then moved to Bournemouth and Club Brugge before joining here in the summer.

"It’s been a brilliant period together, we know each other inside out and we are incredibly aligned in our beliefs.

“We support each other and we’ve always stood together through challenges and victory.”

Hill actually started his coaching journey in a different sport altogether as an apprentice with Nottinghamshire Cricket Club, before getting his first big break in football with Burnley’s rivals Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

After two years at Ewood Park, the analyst spent a year in Qatar before returning to the UK to work as a performance analyst at Crystal Palace.

It’s at Burnley, however, where Parker and Hill have been able to create something special.

“We were delighted to join Burnley, it was a great opportunity for us in a league we know extremely well,” he added.

“There are a lot of great people here and we’ve been able to bring everyone together at the club and training ground into an environment where everyone is empowered to contribute.

“The drive and desire of the players and staff to achieve something special this year has been outstanding.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey to get to this point. I’m delighted for everyone involved, they’ve committed so much effort and hard work.

“Each individual player and staff member has had their own journey and contribution to this and they deserve the success and recognition which the manager has highlighted.”