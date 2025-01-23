Burnley and Plymouth Argyle bosses discuss Morgan Whittaker's absence amid transfer speculation
Speculation regarding the 24-year-old’s future intensified when the forward was missing from Plymouth’s squad for their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Scott Parker’s men.
Burnley and their Championship rivals Middlesbrough have both been strongly linked with a January swoop.
When asked if Whittaker still has a future at Home Park, Muslic told Sky Sports after last night’s game: “That's not for me to say, especially right now after the game and especially in all the emotions.
“But we need a player who really wants to play for Argyle. That's the most important. If they don't want to play, they're in the wrong place.”
In another interview, Muslic claimed Whittaker was available for selection but the forward “didn’t show up” for the game, despite later being filmed watching on from the stands.
Burnley boss Parker was also asked about his club’s interest in Whittaker, but as is now customary, gave little away.
When asked if there’s any comment he can make about Burnley’s interest in the striker, Parker replied: “There’s nothing really. If anything there’s more news about players that may be leaving the club.
“At this moment in time I’m absolutely delighted with this group and what they bring. We’re working tirelessly to keep improving and keep improving individuals and improving us as a team.
“I’ve been very consistent, players who we’re linked with or players we’re not linked with…we’ll get linked with players, as we have since the window was open, that have no real relevance. Some do.
“But until those players are signed or we have some information to share, I will give the same answer.”
Parker was also asked how he reacted when he first saw that Whittaker was absent from the Plymouth squad when the team sheets first came in.
“Obviously he’s a good player and when you get team news in and you see certain players are not in and around it…it wasn’t a main focus for me, it is what it is,” he said.
“We go up against what we need to go up against. There was no real relevance.”
