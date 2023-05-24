News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Burnley and Manchester City man named in England U21 squad with Euros on the horizon

Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been named in England’s Under-21 squad for their upcoming summer training camp.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Where Burnley finished in the Championship's fair play table compared to Hull Ci...

Lee Carsley plans to cast his eyes over a preliminary 24-man squad ahead of this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harwood-Bellis, who has spent the season on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City, will report to St. George’s Park for national duty from Wednesday, June 7 until Saturday, June 10.

Most Popular

The final tournament squad is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, June 14.

This summer’s competition is being held in Georgia and Romania between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, July 8, with England’s Young Lions in Group C alongside holders Germany, Czech Republic and Israel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harwood-Bellis made his debut for the U21s in September 2021 and has earned 13 caps in total.

The 21-year-old captained the Young Lions for the first time during a 4-1 win over Armenia in March of last year.

Harwood-Bellis helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League this seasonHarwood-Bellis helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League this season
Harwood-Bellis helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League this season

The defender made 35 appearances in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side this season, playing a leading role in the Clarets’ return to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’s joined in the squad by the likes of Max Aarons (Norwich City), Levi Colwill (Brighton, on loan from Chelsea), Djed Spence (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones (both Liverpool), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) and Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal).

The senior team, meanwhile, take on Malta and North Macedonia in their next round of qualifiers next month.

Former Claret Kieran Trippier has been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad, but Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Related topics:EurosManchester CityBurnleyEnglandTurf Moor