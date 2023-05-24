Where Burnley finished in the Championship's fair play table compared to Hull City, Stoke City & Luton Town
We all know Burnley finished on top of the real Championship table, but how did they fare in the division’s fair play table?
We take a look here, using statistics provided by transfermarkt – who have tallied up the yellow and red cards dished out to all 24 clubs and calculated a final points tally.
A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-to-red card three points and a red card five points.
Page 1 of 7