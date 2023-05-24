News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

Where Burnley finished in the Championship's fair play table compared to Hull City, Stoke City & Luton Town

We all know Burnley finished on top of the real Championship table, but how did they fare in the division’s fair play table?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th May 2023, 06:00 BST

We take a look here, using statistics provided by transfermarkt – who have tallied up the yellow and red cards dished out to all 24 clubs and calculated a final points tally.

A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-to-red card three points and a red card five points.

Just two red cards have been shown to Burnley players this season

1. Discipline

Just two red cards have been shown to Burnley players this season Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
105 yellow cards and three reds

2. 24: Swansea City - 118 points

105 yellow cards and three reds Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Crowden

Photo Sales
97 yellow cards and four reds

3. 23: Preston North End - 113 points

97 yellow cards and four reds Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
98 yellow cards and three reds

4. 22: Sheffield United - 111 points

98 yellow cards and three reds Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Hull CityBurnleyStoke CityLuton Town