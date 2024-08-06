Bristol City boss Liam Manning discusses Robins' interest in Burnley's Scott Twine

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has admitted Burnley’s Scott Twine is a player he likes.

Manning did, however, opt to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about the Robins’ pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

Burnley’s Championship rivals are keen to bring Twine back to Ashton Gate after the 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Manning’s side.

Twine has been a part of Scott Parker’s squad during pre-season and recently flew out to Spain with the rest of the squad for the warm weather training camp.

When asked what the situation is with Twine, Manning told BBC Radio Bristol: "Nothing, to be honest. I know there’s lots of stuff out there but he’s not our player, he’s Burnley’s player.

“I like him in terms of working with him previously but he’s not our player. Until we’re in a position to talk around that, for me, totally respect that and we’ll leave it really.”

Manning did, however, confirm the club were looking to recruit someone capable of playing as a number 10.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Scott Twine of Bristol City applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester City at Ashton Gate on March 29, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“Just someone who can play between the lines, that kind of profile,” he added.

“We’re doing our work, it’s not easy. It’s important to reference that. The perception of ‘you want him, go get him,’ it’s not always as easy as that. You have to negotiate with other clubs and agents. It’s quite a stressful thing to be fair.

"It’s not a part of the game that I particularly enjoy because you end up banging your head on a brick wall, but I think it’s something that we’re relentless with, we’re proactive with, we’re really clear in our minds of how we operate and also what we’re trying to get in so that’s pretty much it.

"We’ll keep pushing. We can’t always dictate when we get the people that we want. What we have to make sure of is that we’re proactive, we’re on the front foot, we’re aggressive in trying to make things happen and we’ll keep pushing."

While Bristol City’s interest in Twine is clear, Manning did suggest they can’t afford to wait around forever.

He said: "What we have to do is make sure that we don’t go all in on one and ultimately lose out on second, third, fourth choices because of that. Of course, we’ll have a list of people that we like and make sure that we’re constantly having conversations.

"I wouldn’t say there’s a definitive hard date [for when they'll move on]. Things pan out and you get a feeling for it. The conversations that take place, you tend to get a feeling that this is the time to move on or be a bit more front-footed with this one. You can’t map out the timing of the window."

Manning went on to confirm that Tommy Conway, a player linked with Burnley as part of a possible swap deal with Twine and Luke McNally, is highly likely to move on this summer.

The 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Hull City and Middlesbrough, is in the final year of his contract and recently turned down a new deal.