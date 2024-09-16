'Brilliant': Ex-referee delivers his verdict on Leeds United's penalty appeal against Burnley

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:46 GMT
A former referee has described the decision not to award Leeds United a penalty during their defeat to Burnley as a “brilliant” bit of refereeing.
The home side were left furious during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Elland Road after Manor Solomon was left floored by Joe Worrall.

Referee James Bell, however, ignored the emphatic appeals and instantly awarded a corner instead.

It initially appeared as though Worrall had fouled Solomon from behind, but former top flight official Dermot Gallagher - analysing the incident on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch - had a different opinion.

“Brilliant refereeing because the defender actually gets the ball,” he said.

“It looks a penalty all day long but he gets the ball. As he comes round here, he gets the ball, it’s a really, really good decision.”

While Burnley boss Scott Parker wasn’t privy to a replay, he also felt in “real time” that Worrall made contact with the ball.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Manor Solomon of Leeds United is challenged by Joe Worrall of Burnley in the penalty area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’m not sitting on the fence, but I’ve not seen it,” he said. “I didn’t think it was at real time to be honest with you. It looked like he got a toe on it.

“I think it would be unfair of me to comment on that.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, somewhat unsurprisingly, disagreed with Parker’s view, claiming his side were denied a spot kick.

Burnley ended up winning the game 1-0 thanks to Luca Koleosho’s superb solo run and finish during the first-half.

The result saw Parker’s side leapfrog Leeds into fourth place in the table, while the hosts slipped down to ninth.

