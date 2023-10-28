Bournemouth v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to bounce back from Brentford defeat

Burnley make the long trip to the South Coast this afternoon for what many are already describing as an early season six pointer.

Both the Clarets and Bournemouth languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three with just seven points between them after nine games.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, lost to Wolves and their former boss Gary O’Neill to maintain their winless start to the season.

Here’s all the important information ahead of this afternoon’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Saturday, October 28. Kick-off is at 3pm.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: A general view of the inside of the stadium as the 'No Room For Racism' logo is seen on the LED Screen during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Connor Roberts misses out through suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences against Brentford last week.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are all expected to remain sidelined.

As for Bournemouth, Lewis Cook is also suspended having been sent off against Wolves last weekend while Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes are all out injured.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“What you have to remember is that we also have a responsibility to manage the group and manage human beings. When you have a tough start you have to put things into context.

“All I can say is that Bournemouth away will be a tough away game. There’s going to be no easy game in this league.

“It’s about looking ahead and working out how you can get the points and in the end, whether a team is better or not, you always approach it with an ambition to get three points.”

What are the predicted teams?

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Brooks, Rothwell, Tavernier, Billing, Scott, Solanke

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Amdouni, Koleosho, Foster

Who is the referee?

Sam Barrott. He’s officiated nine games so far this season, dishing out 34 yellow cards and two reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in November of last season for the 3-1 win against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup.

What are the latest odds?

Bournemouth: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

Burnley: 23/10