The 26-year-old, who has scored 16 goals this season, missed the Cherries’ FA Cup defeat to Leicester City last night with a knee injury.

Manager Andoni Iraola hopes the striker’s injury isn’t serious, but it does mean he’s a doubt for Sunday’s clash at Turf Moor.

“He wasn’t feeling well. He had some issues in the knee,” he said. “It doesn’t look very big, but he wasn’t ready to be involved.

“Obviously it is never a good moment to lose your top scorer. I hope it is not something big and he can help us in the next games.

“We did an MRI just today (Tuesday), so we have to see what he has, assess him, how he wakes up tomorrow. From there, we will see.

“Today is when we decided not to risk him, because he wasn’t feeling well. You never want to lose your top scorer.”

Bournemouth lost another striker to injury during their 1-0 defeat to Leicester, with Enes Unal forced off at half-time due to a problem with his collarbone.

“I think Enes is going to be more difficult (to recover) because at the end he didn’t want to go out, but he had a really bad knock,” Iraola added.

“We will see. I hope it is not very bad. But when it is bone related, it is always very dangerous.