Crystal Palace v Burnley key incidents discussed by Sky Sports Ref Watch – but there’s one big omission
Referee Lewis Smith was praised by Dermot Gallagher for making a quick and incisive decision to send Josh Brownhill off during the first-half.
Brownhill had been handed a hospital pass out from the back from James Trafford and was left with no option but to bring Jefferson Lerma down.
“It’s actually a great spot from the referee because he’s in a position you don’t expect him to be,” Gallagher said.
"He expects Trafford to play the ball forward… but he can see that Brownhill pulls Lerma back.
“Is he clear on goal? Has he got a chance of shooting? I would say yes, the referee says yes so it’s a red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.”
Smith’s decision-making was also praised by fellow panel member Stephen Warnock. who added: “This is a referee who hasn’t had to deal with VAR for a long time. That’s a great thing because he’s going on instinct.
“It’s a referee who is backing his ability, who is making the call and going with it straight away and that’s what we need referees to get back to.”
Smith later awarded Palace a penalty after Clarets substitute Vitinho fouled Matheus Franca. A VAR check followed to ensure the foul definitely took place inside the area.
“It's on the line,” Gallagher said.
“The referee makes such effort to get there to see where it is. The line belongs to the goalkeeper so therefore, it's a penalty.”
There was, however, no analysis of the decision to rule out David Fofana’s late consolation.
The striker headed home from close range after Vitinho’s pullback had ricocheted into his path.
However, after Smith was instructed to visit the screen, the decision was taken to overrule the goal due to Lorenz Assignon standing in an offside position.
While there was no chance goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could have reached Fofana’s header, Assignon was adjudged to have been obstructing the stopper.
Either way, it didn’t make any difference to the outcome with Palace leading 3-0 and with only four minutes left of normal time.