Boss Vincent Kompany suggests long-serving title-winning Burnley defender can leave this month!

The 33-year-old right back, who was signed by Sean Dyche from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015, has made just two starts for the club this term.

Both of those came in the Carabao Cup as the Clarets bypassed Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town prior to meeting Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The ex-Sheffield United full back, who won promotion to the Premier League with Burnley in 2016, has made just over 200 appearances in all competitions since his switch from Villa Park.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Kompany said: "I think it is fair to say that any player who hasn't had any game time, it is something we will consider. Matt [Lowton] being one of them because he hasn't played."

While those displaying an ineptitude — whether that's in terms of discipline, desire and/or development — also run the risk of being shown the exit, the former Belgium international has inferred that others on the periphery might also be allowed to seek an alternative abode.

Brentford's Halil Dervisoglu is reportedly in line for a return to his parent club, after being axed from the 18-man squad having made just six appearances from the bench, while the likes of Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley could potentially be allowed out on loan to get some game time.

In terms of incomings, the 36-year-old says the club's activity in January's transfer window is largely dependent on his players.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Nichols of Crawley Town is challenged by Matthew Lowton of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The ex-Manchester City defender didn't give too much away when asked about his recruitment plans following the Clarets' 1-0 win at Stoke City.

But the Premier League Hall of Famer inferred that his squad — who will enter 2023 as Championship leaders — will be in competition with potential targets while forthcoming results/performances will determine whether any business will be done.

The table-toppers have already been linked with a few new faces, including Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, Brighton forward Deniz Undav and Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, but Kompany won't sign for the sake of it.

In fact, he'll deem it unnecessary if his group continues to show a willingness to improve. He said: "I try to keep it quite simple. I do think consistency and stability and cohesion improves the squad over time. But every player at Burnley is competing with every player in the world that we can afford.

"They have to keep getting better, be there for the team and show they are willing to improve. That is the bottom line. Any player that is doing that we will back, even in a difficult time.

