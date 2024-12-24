Goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill were enough to extend the Clarets’ unbeaten run to nine games ahead of their huge Boxing Day encounter against league leaders Sheffield United.
Watford, who were distinctly second best throughout, ensured a nervy finished when they pulled a goal back late on, but Scott Parker’s men held on for the three points.
Elsewhere at the top end of the division, top two Sheffield United and Leeds United were both victorious, while Sunderland came from behind again to beat Norwich City.
Play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, meanwhile, both dropped points.
Following the weekend’s action, the bookies have issued their latest prediction for the final Championship table – here’s the latest odds for to win the title:
