In his weekly team of the week selection piece for BBC Sport, pundit Garth Crooks included Gunners defender Gabriel - who made ten clearances and made three successful tackles in a hectic afternoon at the back - in his eleven.

Justifying his pick, Crooks said: “Boy, do Arsenal need Gabriel in their team. The hug that took place between Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel at the end of the game said just how much a second clean sheet in consecutive games meant to Arsenal's defensive unit. Ben White also played his part in a set-up that coped well against Burnley.”

Shifting his focus to Arteta's management, the former Spurs and Stoke City man pulled no punches in his assessment of Arsenal's head coach, and said: “The problem for the Gunners is they look miles from where they really should be right now and the biggest culprit seems to be the manager.

'Biggest culprit' - pundit aims brutal dig at Arsenal boss despite 1-0 win over Burnley

“Mikel Arteta appears out of his depth. He has talented players at his disposal and on occasions against Burnley they showed it. However, it was a set-piece that dug him out of a hole.”