'Biggest culprit' - pundit aims brutal dig at Arsenal boss despite 1-0 win over Burnley
Arsenal edged their way past Burnley with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor last weekend, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has still been singled out for criticism despite his side claiming all three points.
In his weekly team of the week selection piece for BBC Sport, pundit Garth Crooks included Gunners defender Gabriel - who made ten clearances and made three successful tackles in a hectic afternoon at the back - in his eleven.
Justifying his pick, Crooks said: “Boy, do Arsenal need Gabriel in their team. The hug that took place between Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel at the end of the game said just how much a second clean sheet in consecutive games meant to Arsenal's defensive unit. Ben White also played his part in a set-up that coped well against Burnley.”
Shifting his focus to Arteta's management, the former Spurs and Stoke City man pulled no punches in his assessment of Arsenal's head coach, and said: “The problem for the Gunners is they look miles from where they really should be right now and the biggest culprit seems to be the manager.
“Mikel Arteta appears out of his depth. He has talented players at his disposal and on occasions against Burnley they showed it. However, it was a set-piece that dug him out of a hole.”
Burnley, who took 18 shots against the north London outfit but landed just three on target, return to action tomorrow evening, when they take on League Two side Rochdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup.