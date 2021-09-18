Matej Vydra is challenged by Aaron Ramsdale

With the Clarets trailing to Martin Odegaard’s first half free kick, substitute Matej Vydra latched onto Ben White’s undercut back pass and looked to round goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who got a nick on the ball, as Vydra went over.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, but, after being called over to the VAR monitor, changed his decision.

It was very similar to a Leeds penalty given in a 1-0 win over Burnley last December for a challenge from Nick Pope on Patrick Bamford, and Dyche said: “Unfortunately that one went against us last year, and this one didn’t go for us.

“It’s not a major surprise with our penalty record, I must say the keeper does get a touch on it, I’ve seen it back, so in theory that doesn’t get given, you might question why, if it’s not a clear and obvious error, but it obvious was to go to the VAR screen.

“I was a bit confused how we don’t get a corner out of that either, it maybe I don’t know the rule on those decisions getting turned over.

“Last season the one on Bamford gets given, this season that doesn’t, but that’s sometimes the way it goes.”