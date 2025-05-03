'Big opportunity': Scott Parker's title race message as Burnley hope for final day Leeds United slip-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker wants his Burnley side to be ready and waiting should their title rivals Leeds United suffer a surprise final day slip-up.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top two, who have already been promoted, head into today’s season finale level on 97 points. But Daniel Farke’s side have the edge thanks to a far superior goal difference.

Such is the gap, Burnley will need a favour from Plymouth Argyle if they’re to finish the campaign with the title, assuming they’re able to get past play-off chasing Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a big weekend, it always comes like that,” Parker said.

“We've got a big opportunity for us and we need to go into this with a single focus like we have throughout the year. It’s the same for Millwall, because they're playing for something here.

“Hopefully, like always, we can go in there and put on a brilliant performance. We come into the game off the back of an exceptional win at QPR, so we need to try and execute something similar.”

While Burnley’s season has been an incredible success whatever transpires later today, the last thing they want to do is take their eye off the ball and slip up themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory after defeating Watford 2-1 in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Parker added: “We don’t want this season to end in any other way other than how it's gone throughout this year.

“We've got everything to hold on to, runs and records, they’re something we hold truly dearly to us.

“We'll go into this game at 12.30pm and we'll be as committed as ever. Hopefully, like I said, we can go and get three points.”

On another hand, it could well be a bittersweet occasion with a number of out-of-contract players potentially playing their last games for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re still waiting for news on CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill, while Nathan Redmond and Clarets legend Ashley Barnes could also move on this summer, although Redmond does have a one-year option on his contract.

“Of course, that's what the last game of the season always brings,” Parker said. “They bring that where players are out of contract and players may not be here next year.

“But like I said, I think that the season and the story and the memories that every single one of us hold are probably right at the front of all of our minds really.

“We'll enjoy this moment but before we do that, we've got a job to do, which is play a game of football which we want to win.”