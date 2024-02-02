Beyer, Delcroix & Taylor: Burnley injury update ahead of must-win Fulham clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kompany has so far declined to provide any details on their absences and the extent of any knocks picked up.

However, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s return to Turf Moor, the Clarets boss did suggest there could be some positive news for at least one of the three.

“Maybe one of the names you mentioned [could be back], but for the rest I don’t know,” he said.

“Everyone got their load on Wednesday night and we have our training session on Friday leading into Fulham and that’s when we’ll have the complete picture.”

Kompany added: “It didn’t look like we picked up any injuries [from the Man City game], so for us it’s just about making sure we get the recovery spot on.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Beyer of Burnley leaves the field dejected after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It looks like the team is ready to go to Fulham.”

Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson is struggling with a shoulder problem while Raul Jimenez and Issa Diop both have hamstring issues.