Aston Villa v Burnley early team news: 5 to miss out through injury and 3 fitness doubts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley will be looking to add some crucial points to the board when they take on a resurgent Aston Villa side this weekend.

The Clarets suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Manchester City last Saturday to slip into the relegation places for the first time since the opening day.

Despite proving they can compete in their first six games of the season, Scott Parker’s side have still suffered four defeats – although their fixture list has been far from kind.

On Sunday, Burnley take on a Villa side that have made a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

But Unai Emery’s men have since bounced back with two straight wins in all competitions, edging past Bologna in the Europa League before coming from behind to beat Fulham 3-1.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's Jordan Beyer provides grim details behind his 21-month absence

Barkley is expected back soon. Unai Emery said just under two weeks ago: “He has a personal issue and I think he will come back, or he will be available soon, but not yet.” (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

1. Ross Barkley (Villa) - out

Barkley is expected back soon. Unai Emery said just under two weeks ago: “He has a personal issue and I think he will come back, or he will be available soon, but not yet.” (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
The right-back is nursing an injury and has yet to feature this season. Recently returned to training, but this game will come too soon. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

2. Andres Garcia (Villa) - out

The right-back is nursing an injury and has yet to feature this season. Recently returned to training, but this game will come too soon. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
The centre-back picked up an injury at the weekend after being forced off during the first-half of Villa’s win against Fulham. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

3. Tyrone Mings (Villa) - doubt

The centre-back picked up an injury at the weekend after being forced off during the first-half of Villa’s win against Fulham. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
The midfielder is battling a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for this one. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

4. Amadou Onana (Villa) - doubt

The midfielder is battling a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for this one. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyAston VillaManchester CityScott ParkerEuropa LeagueFulhamBologna
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice