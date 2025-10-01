Aston Villa v Burnley early team news: 5 to miss out through injury and 3 fitness doubts

The Clarets suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Manchester City last Saturday to slip into the relegation places for the first time since the opening day.

Despite proving they can compete in their first six games of the season, Scott Parker’s side have still suffered four defeats – although their fixture list has been far from kind.

On Sunday, Burnley take on a Villa side that have made a disappointing start to the new campaign.

But Unai Emery’s men have since bounced back with two straight wins in all competitions, edging past Bologna in the Europa League before coming from behind to beat Fulham 3-1.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

