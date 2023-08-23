News you can trust since 1877
Aston Villa enjoy ideal preparation for Burnley clash with Battle of Britain thrashing in European qualifier

Burnley’s upcoming opponents Aston Villa enjoyed the perfect preparation for this weekend’s clash at Turf Moor with a thrashing of Scottish side Hibernian.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 20:19 BST
Unai Emery’s men enjoyed a 5-0 victory over their SPL opponents in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

England international Ollie Watkins bagged a hat-trick, while Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz also got in on the action.

Villa play the second leg at home next Thursday.

It means Emery’s side have notched nine goals in the space of just four days following their 4-0 demolition of Everton at the weekend.

That was the perfect response from their surprising open day 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Nevertheless, Villa have enjoyed an upturn in form since Emery’s arrival at Villa Park in October of last year.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 23: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates after he scores his third goal during the UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-Offs First Leg between Hibernian v Aston Villa at Easter Road on August 23, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 23: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates after he scores his third goal during the UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-Offs First Leg between Hibernian v Aston Villa at Easter Road on August 23, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 23: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates after he scores his third goal during the UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-Offs First Leg between Hibernian v Aston Villa at Easter Road on August 23, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The West Midlands side were languishing just outside the bottom three at the time before their decision to sack Steven Gerrard after just 11 months in the role.

But the Villains would go on to finish the season in seventh place, above the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, which sealed European qualification.

As for Burnley, they’ll be looking to record their first points of the season after falling to a 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Manchester City on the opening night.

Vincent Kompany’s men had no game at the weekend after their scheduled fixture against Luton Town was postponed, owing to the Hatters’ ongoing ground improvements.

It’s Sean Dyche’s Everton, however, that prop up the Premier League table followed by Wolves, with both sides losing both of their opening two games.

