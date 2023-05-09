Ashley Barnes weighing up his options as a host of Championship clubs make contact with the Burnley legend

The 33-year-old striker is now a free agent after the Clarets passed up on the opportunity to activate the one-year option in his contract.

Now he's looking for the next step in his career having made nearly 300 appearances and scoring more than 50 goals in nine-and-a-bit years at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship suitors such as Preston North End, Norwich City, Hull City and Stoke City have been on the phone, among a host of others, but Barnes will take his time to weigh up his options.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ashley Barnes of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I want to keep playing," he said. "It’s just down to waiting to see what options are about, I’ve got lots of meetings to come and then make the decision from there.

“It’s been incredible and I never thought I’d get this much love and to be wanted. I don’t know anything different and I’ve been here for 10 years now, so it’s something special to be wanted still at the age of 33.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion forward, who marked his final appearance for Burnley with a goal in the 3-0 win over Cardiff City, believes that he's still able to operate at the highest level.

He made 200 appearances across seven seasons in the Premier League, scoring 42 times, putting him behind Chris Wood as the club's second highest goal-scorer in the division.

Barnes, who won three promotions to the top flight with the Clarets, two as champions, said: “I’m as fit as a fiddle. Until the body says no then I’ll keep continuing to play and I want to keep continuing to play as long as possible.

“I still feel I can play in the Premier League, without a doubt. But it wasn’t to be here so it’s one of them. I’ll just have to go again and wherever I go, if it’s abroad, if it’s here, I want to win, I want to get promoted again, I want to get another challenge and see what’s what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad