Arsenal v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to avoid fifth straight league defeat

Burnley face one of the most challenging fixtures in the Premier League today as they look to bounce back from last week’s disappointment.

Vincent Kompany’s men produced a much improved performance against Crystal Palace last time out, but still it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Goals in either half from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell condemned the Clarets to a costly 2-0 defeat – their sixth on the bounce at Turf Moor.

It means Burnley continue to languish second from bottom in the league table, having taken just four points from their opening 11 games.

This afternoon they face an Arsenal side that sit fourth, albeit lost their last game 1-0 to Newcastle United.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on October 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The match is being held at Arsenal’s Emirates stadium on Saturday, November 11. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley could be boosted by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal after the defender made his return from a knee injury during an Under-21 game last week.

Manuel Benson also made his comeback in the same game, but Vincent Kompany has revealed he’s unlikely to be in contention just yet.

The Clarets will also be boosted by the return of Josh Cullen, who missed last week’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace through suspension.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey is likely to remain sidelined, while Michael Obafemi is still fighting his way back from a long-term hamstring injury.

Arijanet Muric is also unavailable as he’s been called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, which takes place on Sunday.

Lyle Foster also remains unavailable as he’s currently receiving treatment for his mental wellbeing.

As for Arsenal, Martin Odegaard is a doubt after missing the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Eddie Nketiah are also doubts, while Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus are sidelined.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“You saw against Sevilla, Arsenal have a very complete team. You talk about habits and standards and you can see the journey they’ve been on.

“It’s a very robust squad in every way. It’s strong physically and technically, they have speed in the right areas and a team that is well coached and belongs where they belong at the moment, which is the top of the elite of English football.”

What are the predicted teams?

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni

Who is the referee?

Michael Oliver. He’s overseen 12 games so far this season, dishing out 57 yellow cards and two red cards – both coming in Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Tottenham last week. The last time Burnley fixture he took charge of was the 2-0 defeat to Norwich City in April 2022.

What are the latest odds?

Arsenal: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Burnley: 16/1