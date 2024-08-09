Amdouni, Tresor and long-term absentees: Burnley boss Scott Parker issues injury update ahead of Luton Town opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s squad is in a pretty healthy state heading into their season opener against Luton Town, according to Scott Parker.

The Clarets open their account for the 2024/25 campaign a little later than most when they take on the Hatters in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday night (8pm kick-off).

Speaking ahead of the game, Parker – who is looking forward to taking charge of his first game as Burnley boss – provided a positive update on the fitness of his squad.

“We haven’t got many concerns,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve got some long-term injuries who are on the right track, but other than that it’s pretty much a full squad to choose from.”

Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond (both knee) are two players that won’t feature at Kenilworth Road and for the foreseeable future too.

Parker, however, is pleased with the progress the duo are making.

Zeki Amdouni (bottom right) could be available for Burnley's opener, but Mike Tresor (top left) and Aaron Ramsey (top right) are set to miss out.

“They’re doing well,” he said. “Aaron is heading in the right direction, but it’s probably more of a long-term injury for him and that process for him will probably be a bit longer.

“Nathan is the same. He comes off a bit of a long-term injury as well but he’s pushing and progressing the right way.

“The hardest thing for any player is when you’re injured, because you just want to play football, so it’s challenging times for these boys.

“But everything I’m seeing in and around the training ground and the way they’re applying themselves suggests they’re doing everything they can to speed that process up as quickly as possible.”

Luca Koloesho is back available, however, despite missing the second half of last season, again due to a knee injury.

Parker, however, warned the Clarets might have to take it slow and steady with the exciting young winger.

“We’ll probably have to be a bit patient with him. He’s coming off a long time out,” Burnley’s head coach said.

“He’s another young player that excites us. He still needs developing for sure but he’s got some real outstanding qualities and attributes. No doubt he will play a big part for us this year.”

A decision will also need to be taken on Zeki Amdouni, who only recently returned to the fold after being given an extended break due to his involvement at Euro 2024.

The forward wasn’t entirely ruled out of Monday’s clash against the Hatters though, with Parker adding: “He’s only been in for a week.

“Modern day footballers, they don’t get much of a break in that sense and Zeki fits into that bracket. It was only three or four weeks ago he was playing competitive football in the Euros.

“There’s not too much work to go into him but we will still analyse it over the coming days to see whether we feel he’s ready to take part in this game.”

One man who has been conspicuous by his absence this summer is Mike Tresor, who has endured some health concerns according to Parker.

“Mike had his problems injury-wise and picked up something as well, while away, so at this present moment in time he’s away from the club,” he said.

“He’s getting treatment regarding that, so hopefully in the next week or so we’re hoping to see him back.

“The most important thing is making sure we get him into a fit place with his health.”