Amdouni starts: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for Nottingham Forest clash as club servants prepare to bid farewell

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 19th May 2024, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Vincent Kompany has made just one change to his Burnley side for their final day encounter against Nottingham Forest.
Read More
Alan Pace reflects on Burnley's relegation in programme notes ahead of final day...

The Clarets have nothing to play for after their relegation back down to the Championship was confirmed last week following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Vitinho struggled during that game and has been dropped as a result, with Zeki Amdouni taking his place in Burnley’s starting XI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson, who will both bid farewell to the club at the final whistle, are named among the substitutes.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all miss out through injury.

As for Forest, they’ve made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Chelsea in their last outing, as Harry Toffolo, and Antony Elanga replace Ola Aina and Moussa Niakhate.

Their survival is all-but confirmed unless Luton overcome an unlikely goal swing of 12 goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cork, Massengo, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Fofana

Forest: Sels, Danilo, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Niakhate, Reyna, Omobamedile, Duarte, Origi

Referee: Graham Scott

Related topics:BurnleyNottingham ForestJack CorkHarry ToffoloTottenham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.