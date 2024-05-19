Amdouni starts: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for Nottingham Forest clash as club servants prepare to bid farewell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany has made just one change to his Burnley side for their final day encounter against Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets have nothing to play for after their relegation back down to the Championship was confirmed last week following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Vitinho struggled during that game and has been dropped as a result, with Zeki Amdouni taking his place in Burnley’s starting XI.

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson, who will both bid farewell to the club at the final whistle, are named among the substitutes.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all miss out through injury.

As for Forest, they’ve made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Chelsea in their last outing, as Harry Toffolo, and Antony Elanga replace Ola Aina and Moussa Niakhate.

Their survival is all-but confirmed unless Luton overcome an unlikely goal swing of 12 goals.

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cork, Massengo, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Fofana

Forest: Sels, Danilo, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Niakhate, Reyna, Omobamedile, Duarte, Origi