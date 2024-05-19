Alan Pace reflects on Burnley's relegation in programme notes ahead of final day Nottingham Forest clash
Vincent Kompany’s men have nothing to play for at Turf Moor this afternoon after their relegation was confirmed last week with their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.
It’s been a challenging campaign for the Clarets, who have only picked up 24 points from their 37 games to date.
It’s been a far cry from Kompany’s debut season in charge, where the club romped to the Championship title with 101 points.
As the Clarets begin to prepare for life back in the second tier, Pace has spoken of his “mixed emotions” at how this season has panned out.
He wrote: “The result at Spurs last weekend was not what we had hoped for, and like you I was bitterly disappointed that we could not retain our Premier League status.
“Now that the dust has settled slightly, I have mixed emotions.
“Vincent spoke eloquently after the game about the learnings we can take from the past season and using this time for reflection and growth. As he put it, ‘Today the Premier League is over, but tomorrow is a new day to get back.’
“And this is how we will approach it; we can’t change what’s happened, but we can learn from it, keep building, working hard and strive for success next season.
“Many of you will have heard me refer to the project, I understood when I arrived that success would not come overnight. I know it takes time and that we will face setbacks – that’s the reality not just in football but in life – however we have a young, talented manager, fantastic staff and players who I have full faith in.
“I also want to take this opportunity to thank you, the fans, for your unwavering support. Home or away you’ve been there for us, and that means everything.
“Stick with us, I truly believe that together we will enjoy good times again.”
Pace added: “I am in absolutely no doubt that we will regroup and come back stronger.
“Enjoy today’s game and next season we go again! I wish you all a lovely summer.”
