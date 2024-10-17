'Amazing feeling': Two-time Burnley promotion winner pinpoints the highlight of his Turf Moor spell

Few could have imagined the impact Sam Vokes would have at Turf Moor after making the move to Burnley for a fee of just £350,000 in 2012.
Seven years later, the forward would depart for Stoke City after racking up 230 appearances for the Clarets and 56 goals.

The Welsh international was also part of two promotion-winning sides, helping the Clarets reach the Premier League in both 2013/14 and 2015/16.

It was during one of those seasons where Vokes enjoyed his biggest highlight during his time with the club.

“On a personal note, scoring the goal to get us promoted was one of my main highlights at Burnley”, he said.

“We beat QPR 1-0 and I scored the goal which was great and that was an amazing feeling.

“The other big highlight was when we qualified for the Europa League. For a team like Burnley, that are always expected to stay above the relegation places, to go and finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for Europe was a huge achievement, so it was great to be part of that.”

ASHTON UNDER LYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Sam Vokes of Burnley looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Curzon Ashton and Burnley at Tameside Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Ashton under Lyne, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)ASHTON UNDER LYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Sam Vokes of Burnley looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Curzon Ashton and Burnley at Tameside Stadium on July 20, 2018 in Ashton under Lyne, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Vokes played with several top talents during his time in East Lancashire, but there was one partnership in particular that will be most fondly remembered.

“At Burnley, the strike partnership that I built with Danny Ings was great,” he added. “From the first game we played together, we clicked straight away. He was a couple years below me at Bournemouth, but we came through the same youth system under the same manager, so I always knew of him and what he was about, so when we got the chance to play together, it clicked automatically.

“Some people looked at our partnership as the traditional big man, little man situation and it paid off.

“Danny has gone on to have an amazing career and I always believed that he would do that. He’s had a lot of knee injuries, but the quality he’s got is second to none, so I’m delighted for him.”

