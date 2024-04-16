'All people are talking about': Micah Richards expresses sympathy for Burnley's Aro Muric after costly errors
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old has now started the last five games for Burnley after being drafted in to replace the struggling James Trafford.
The Kosovan was a revelation during his first three outings, bringing some much-needed intensity and purpose to Burnley’s play with his distribution out from the back.
But during the last two games, it’s been a different story with Muric producing two howlers that have cost Vincent Kompany’s side priceless points.
Richards, discussing Muric and Burnley on the Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, says the under-fire keeper still deserves praise for the impact he’s had on the team.
“If you look at Burnley and how they’ve been playing of late, he’s actually been really good. But all people are talking about are the bad mistakes,” he said.
“They’ve changed their tactics slightly, they’re not making the same type of mistakes in the middle of the pitch where they were getting countered on, but now because they still want to play out – as Alan has talked about all season long – that’s what happens. Your goalkeepers are going to make mistakes.”
Shearer, meanwhile, couldn’t hide his disbelief at Muric’s mistake during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton – where he allowed a back pass to roll under his foot and into the back of his empty net.
“Oh my word,” he said.
“I’m not even going to laugh at it, because it’s not funny. It’s just a horrendous mistake and it will affect him for the rest of his life.”