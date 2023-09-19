'A lot to digest': Nottingham Forest boss analyses pulsating & controversial draw against Burnley

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was left with mixed feelings after his side played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The two sides put on a real treat for those watching on Sky Sports with a game packed full of incidents and controversy.

Burnley felt they had won it late on when Lyle Foster steered home what could have been his third goal in as many league games, only for it to be controversially disallowed following a VAR check.

Foster was later sent off in the first minute of seven added on at the end of the game, but Cooper's men were unable to capitalise and steal a late winner.

"There’s a lot to digest and take out of the game,” Cooper said.

"We started well, we took the game to Burnley as we want to be doing here [at home]. We changed our formation and got some width in our game and got into some good positions. I just felt like we could have done better when we got in and around their box.

"We gave ourselves the opportunity to be productive at the top end of the pitch through playing some really good football, with some real intensity to our play. It didn’t quite fall for us but you’ve got to make it happen as well.

"We've not covered ourselves in glory with the goal we’ve conceded, we can’t make mistakes like that. The same goes for the goal that got disallowed as well, so that needs looking at.

"Again, we started the second-half well and I felt there was a big chance coming. We had a bit more impetus and through that territory Callum scored a brilliant goal.

"With the VARs, substitutions and stoppages the game lost its rhythm. Both teams tried to win, the game opened up, there were mistakes and they looked a threat off their set-pieces.

"Where am I at? We wanted to be winning games here, of course we do, but it’s a change of formation with a lot of new players. We know it doesn’t just fall into place.