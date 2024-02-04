‘A lot of work to do’: Match of the Day pundits offer contrasting views on Burnley’s survival chances
It comes after the Clarets fought their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham on Saturday.
While manager Vincent Kompany will be delighted with his side’s resolve, the result does little for Burnley’s survival chances – now sitting seven points adrift of safety having played a game more.
While offering his analysis of David Fofana’s memorable home debut, with the striker scoring both of Burnley’s goals, pundit Jermaine Jenas said Kompany’s men remain in a “tricky spot”.
“Any striker coming on the pitch as he did, you want to make an impact,” Jenas told presenter Gary Lineker.
“You will know Gaz as a striker it doesn’t matter how it hits you or how it goes in, he’s got himself a brace after coming on in midweek. That will be a great feeling for him.
“Burnley are in a tricky spot, let’s be honest. But that was a positive for them to get back in the game.”
Lineker then pointed out that only one other side, West Brom, have stayed up having been sat on just 13 points at this stage of the season.
While it’s a long way back for the Clarets, Micah Richards insists the fight isn’t over just yet, commenting: “There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m not giving up on Burnley just yet. Not just yet.”
Jenas added: “I don’t see how they stay up personally.”